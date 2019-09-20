The lack of potassium threatens the person with stroke
American scientists claim that there is a connection between low intake of potassium, high blood pressure and a significant risk of stroke.
In the study, which was supervised by the National Institute of health National library of medicine, experts have studied the influence of potassium on the body and came to the conclusion that a sufficient amount of this mineral in the diet is very important to maintain a healthy blood pressure.
According to scientists, potassium reduces the effect on the body of sodium and contributes to its development. The lack of potassium salt, which many in the diet of modern people, increases the amount of sodium in the blood and impairs the ability of the kidneys actively excrete water. In such circumstances, vessels the pressure begins to rise, with potentially adverse consequences for the heart and brain.
“A normal level of potassium in the body is important for relaxation of blood vessel walls, reduce pressure and protect against muscle spasms,” — noted experts.
Experts at the American heart Association spoke about the fact that adults with blood pressure above 120/80, but otherwise healthy, it is recommended to increase the level of potassium in the diet. In particular, should eat more foods such as bananas, apricots (dried apricots), oranges, spinach, avocados and prunes.