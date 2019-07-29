The lack of this vitamin leads to obesity
Vitamin D promotes weight loss.
Vitamin D is able to provide permanent weight loss — a sufficient concentration of this vitamin in the body promotes the loss of excess weight at the same time, as a dearth of it leads to obesity.
This information was published during the European meeting on endocrinology. After some investigation with the participation of 232 people, the scientists stated that “high doses of this vitamin contribute to the prevention of obesity, and from an early age and for life”.
Among the volunteers involved in this project, half took vitamin D for 6 weeks on 10 micrograms of the drug per day. After that in the course of the year the participants of the test were carefully controlled the content of vitamin in the blood. The second group was a control, that is, the participants this vitamin is not taken. As a result, scientists were able to verify that those patients who received vitamin D have achieved a significant improvement in cholesterol and blood sugar and could lose weight.
According to scientists, this vitamin stimulates the synthesis of serotonin, being a neurotransmitter. Production of serotonin is of great importance for the shape — its deficit triggers the hormonal chain reaction that triggers the accumulation of fat in the body.
The study’s author, doctor of the gospel of Farmandari, said that patients who are trying to lose weight, it will be easier, if they start to check your level of vitamin D in the doctor, and also to include in the diet foods that provide the body with these micronutrients.