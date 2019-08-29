The ‘land of God’ Stromboli volcano exploded, throwing ash and rocks for a kilometer in the sky. Tourists fled in panic into the sea on boats (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Stromboli volcano on the Italian island of the same name, located in the Tyrrhenian sea North of Sicily, on Wednesday resumed its activity, reported by the national Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Italy.

According to volcanologists, a new eruption of Stromboli happened at 12:17 local time (13:17 on Moscow) and was accompanied by a powerful emission of ash, sand and other volcanic material.

Scientists have also registered the “explosion of high intensity” which has caused some seismic phenomena. According to local authorities, the eruption of Stromboli has not led to victims and destructions. But on the island there was a strong fire, which presently extinguish the fire service.

According to Italian media, revived the volcano caused panic among tourists, vacationers on the island. When, after big Bang people on the head with the sky rained ash and small rocks, they hurried to take refuge in the Church of San Vincenzo. Many tourists were fleeing to the open sea on boats, boats and yachts.

The local residents reacted to the eruption much more at ease because long been accustomed to the volcano’s activity, said RIA “Novosti”. Stromboli island became world famous in the middle of the last century thanks to the film Roberto Rossellini and his high-profile romance with actress Ingrid Bergman. On one of the houses there hangs a plaque, stating that here lived Bergman, who in the spring of 1949 he starred in the film “Stromboli, land of God”. This fact has glorified it and the volcano, and the island.

The last eruption of Stromboli took place on 3 July that killed one member of the tour group who were in the immediate vicinity of the volcano, and another tourist were slightly injured.

“We expect this eruption, though he didn’t know at what point it will happen. On July 3, we realized that one eruption is not over. In addition, from time to time there were sporadic small explosions. It is necessary to understand, that all has already ended or we still have to survive a new bombings,” – told reporters one of the inhabitants of the island of Stromboli.

A few days ago the Director of the Sicilian center of observations National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Eugenio of Privitera warned that “the Stromboli is in a state of apparent instability,” and emphasized that to predict when exactly happens the eruption of the volcano, is not possible.

Summer on Stromboli are usually about 1000 people, at the end of the tourist season the number of inhabitants of the island is reduced to about 400.

The Stromboli volcano is constantly active for the past 20 thousand years. It is famous for frequent small eruptions observed from nearby Islands and sea. Height of 926 meters above sea level and more than 2 kilometers above the level of the seabed. The volcano has three active crater. Eruption of Stromboli predominantly explosive, and lava effusions are quite rare.

“Stromboli, land of God” or an affair with a volcano

Respectful the ancient Romans called it the Lighthouse of the Mediterranean: in the darkness of night, the volcano lighted up the path running North to the seamen, signaling to Sicily at hand. For several millennia, permanent Stromboli erupts, throwing out of the vents flashes of fire, lava and chunks of molten rock. He even gave the name a special type of volcanic activity – strombolian, reminiscent of the magazine “Around the world”.

The population here has never been numerous, a maximum of 2,700 people at the end of the XIX century, when the island flourished: on the fertile slopes grow vineyards and olive trees, the villagers cultivated the land and fished. But after a series of serious eruptions, earthquakes and other misfortunes of life on the island went into decline: the vine died, the people were impoverished, and many left the house and drove away.

This was, it seemed, abandoned by the God of the island, when, in 1949, Roberto Rossellini came here to film “Stromboli, land of God”. With him were Ingrid Bergman, a year earlier neorealist wrote famous letter: “If you need a Swedish actress who speaks very good English, I have not forgotten your German, not really understand French, and in Italian knows only ti amo, I am ready to come and make the film with you”.

The main words in Italian, Bergman is more than enough: making the film, actress and Director experienced the loudest in the history of cinema novel.

Lovers expect an international scandal, divorces with the same mate for life, professional failures and several years of hard marital happiness with three children. Ingrid denounced the Newspapers, the Church and the U.S. Congress, her films boycotted. But here, under the bright sky, Stromboli, she was happy.

And the island thanks to the cinematic passion began to revive. After the film reached here, tourists from around the world. They’re going to rise to the top of the volcano, go down and sit in the restaurant Ritrovo Ingrid, to see Italy’s brightest in the night sky and the red house N22 in via Vittorio Emanuele a sign stating that there was Ingrid Bergman, who in the spring of 1949 he starred in the film Roberto Rossellini.