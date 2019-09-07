The landfall and hundreds of people trapped: Dorian continues destruction in the United States. PHOTO. VIDEO
According to the latest he is already a category 1 hurricane is moving North-East at a speed of about 17 mph (27 km/h). Now he is in the territory of Massachusetts. Due to unexpected landfall in the trap were hundreds of people predicted he will go to the canadian province of Nova Scotia on Saturday, September 7, at about 21:00. This writes CNN.
The Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper said hundreds of people trapped on Islands of North Carolina amid growing flood waters after hurricane Dorian.
The storm struck the Islands of North Carolina, popular with holidaymakers.
Roy Cooper warned of a storm surge on the island Ocracoke, where, according to, left at least 800 people.
In the United States, several cities were evacuated after Friday, September 6, Dorian struck the Cape Hatteras (NC).
By early Saturday, September 7, the storm was 145 miles (233 km) South-East of Nantucket (Massachusetts), and 410 miles (659 km) South-West of Halifax (Nova Scotia, Canada). He moved to the North-East at a speed of 25 mph (40 km/h), with a maximum wind speed of 85 mph (136 km/h).
“The regions of the East coast can expect wind gusts up to 30 mph (48 km/h) during the day on Saturday, with some areas, such as Nantucket, have the potential to observed wind gusts of 58 to 73 mph (93-117 km/h)”, — said meteorologist Robert Shackelford.
In addition to the winds in some areas along the coast during the day drops to three inches of rain (up to 8 cm).
What happens on Ocracoke?
6 Sep Dorian collapsed on Cape Hatteras at 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT), with winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), but by 11:00 local time, he moved 50 miles (80 km) to the North-East, writes the BBC.
However, according to the National hurricane center, even to the Islands of the Outer banks, which are 45 miles (72 km) from the center of the hurricane hit by hurricane-force winds, and at a distance of 200 miles (320 km) I felt a wind storm.
Cooper said that those who remained on Ocracoke, experiencing “serious concern” and urged them to climb. According to him, the rescue teams are ready for action as soon as area becomes available.
Local weather forecasters posted a video of a storm surge that caused severe flooding in Ocracoke.
Authority of the County of Hyde (North Carolina) has stated its readiness to evacuate stranded on the island in a safe place.
Life-threatening storm surges, and dangerous winds are still expected in Virginia and other North-Eastern States.
It was reported four deaths associated with the storm in Florida and another in North Carolina. All four people were killed, preparing their homes and shelter for the hurricane.
In North and South Carolinas, more than 900,000 people were ordered to leave their homes, but it is unclear how many have done it.
According to forecasters, between the coasts of Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington 170 miles from North Carolina dropped 10 inches (25 cm) of rain.
What is the damage to the Bahamas?
In the Bahamas the authorities claim that hundreds, and possibly thousands of victims still not found.
The official death toll is expected to rise to “staggering” levels, says the government.
“The public needs to prepare for the unimaginable information on the death toll and human suffering,” said the Minister of health Duane Sands.
Dorian struck the Bahamas as a category five storm with winds reaching 185 mph (298 km/h). It corresponded to the highest level ever recorded on land, and remained on the affected areas within two days.
After that at least 70 000 of Bahamians in need of immediate humanitarian assistance
The international Red Cross fears that 45% of homes in Grand Bahama and Abacos — about 13,000 houses were seriously damaged or destroyed.
On the part of the Bahamas fell to 35 inches (89 cm) of rain, with the result that large areas were flooded.
According to local media, the island of Abaco is almost not habitable, as the accumulate the body, no water, electricity and food, and formed a group to prevent looting.
What’s new in the effort to assist?
The government of the Bahamas signed an emergency Declaration giving tax incentives for medicines, building materials and other products that can be used to assist.
The international operation on rendering assistance was mainly concentrated in Grand Bahama and Abacos who suffered the most.
Search and rescue teams comb through the most affected areas in search of any traces of survivors and bodies. as of Friday, September 6, the U.S. coast guard said it rescued 205 inhabitants.
Meanwhile, efforts to assist increasing. Planes and helicopters flew in emergency supplies to help approximately 76 000 people in need of food and shelter.
The UK has allocated 1.84 million dollars in funding assistance delivered by Royal Navy ship RFA Mounts Bay, and helping to coordinate wider efforts for assistance.
The world food programme, the UN reported that from Panama shall be delivered eight tons (8,000 kg) ready-to-eat meals, generators and other necessary equipment in emergency situations.
The UN Agency was allocated a budget of $ 5.4 million (4.3 million pounds) for a three-month emergency operation in the Bahamas.
Strengthens climate change hurricanes?
“Hurricane season” lasts in the Atlantic ocean from June 1 to November 30.
The term refers to the period when most tropical cyclones of the year occur in the Atlantic, although it usually reaches a peak in late summer.
Scientists can’t say increases if climate change is the number of hurricanes, but those that occur will likely be stronger and more destructive due to climate warming.
The increase in the surface temperature of the sea increases the wind speed in the storms, and also increases the amount of rainfall that a hurricane will dump.
It is expected that in the next century, the sea level will rise one to four feet (0.3 to 1.20 m), which can lead to much more serious damage from ocean waves and coastal flooding during storms.