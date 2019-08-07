The language would indicate a lack of vitamin B12
It turns out that the coating on the tongue will help to recognize the internal diseases, but also to talk about the lack of vitamins in the body.
Doctors, if your tongue swells up and becomes smooth, there was an urgent need to see a specialists. According to them a swollen and smooth tongue – the first sign of lack of vitamin B12.
The absence or lack of this vitamin in the body leads to weakening of the immune system and can cause serious health problems.
How to determine what your body lacks this element?
1 the Language is smoothed to fade a tiny education on it, regulating the work of the taste recipes.
2. Tongue swells up, which changes its shape and difficulty swallowing. It can cause itching and small sores.
3. Language, and later the whole mouth numb, there is tingling sensation needles.
“Secondary” symptoms of a B12 deficiency are a rapid decline in health, constant fatigue, heart starts beating fast, decreased appetite.
These symptoms can cause disorders in many organs: the heart and the nervous system. Thus there is a loss of memory, may develop schizophrenia.