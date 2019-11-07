The largest airline in Europe canceled 1300 flights
Lufthansa canceled about 1,300 flights, which was to be held on November 7-8, a new strike of cabin crew. We will remind, in October, the flight attendants went on strike four “daughters” Lufthansa — Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline and SubExpress.
According to Deutsche Welle, the cancellation of flights will affect 180 of thousands of Lufthansa passengers and passengers on transcontinental routes serviced from the airports of Frankfurt and Munich.
It is noted that flight attendants are on strike, despite all the efforts by Lufthansa to deny it in court. November 6 the court in employment law in Frankfurt am main dismissed the claim of the requirement to recognise its illegal. Also, the appeal was rejected this decision.
On 8 November, the Union stewards appointed marsh near the main office of Lufthansa.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, three years ago went on strike Lufthansa pilots that led to the cancellation of over 1,800 flights. Then hit about 215 thousand passengers.
