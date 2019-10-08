The largest in 7 years: the US budget deficit reached nearly $1 trillion
The US government said the budget deficit was just under $1 trillion for the last fiscal year that recently ended (the financial year in the US runs from 1 October to 30 September). About it writes Daily Mail.
A deficit of $984 billion in the 2019 financial year was more than $200 billion more than last year, despite very low unemployment and continuing economic growth. This figure is also somewhat higher than the projected Budget of the Congress Bureau (CBO) in August to $960 billion.
CBO said that the deficit is growing faster than the economy for four consecutive years, ending in 2019 at the level of 4.7% of gross domestic product. Many leading economists have long held the position that the deficit and public debt of $22 trillion are unsustainable.
Others say that the deficit is manageable, and note the persistence of low interest rates, despite the steadily growing debt. Democrats noted a sharp increase in the deficit since then, as the 2017 plan was adopted for the tax cuts by US President Donald trump. The White house promised not to touch such a popular retirement benefits like Social security and Medicare.
Although the deficit has not yet reached the symbolic mark of $ 1 trillion, which was registered during the first presidential term of Barack Obama, it could rise if the economy falls into a recession. The Department of Finance will publish the final figures of the deficit in mid-October. A preliminary estimate of the CBO is based on the daily Treasury statements.
During the election campaign in 2016, trump has repeatedly promised to begin reducing the deficit when he became President, at some point, he proposed to completely eliminate it in eight years.
Tax reform trump in 2017, limiting the fees that the government can collect from taxpayers, combined with higher costs than planned 2018, all together only reinforced the problem.