The largest Russian biathlon center was denied a license because of the ban on shooting ranges within the city
Management of Regardie revoked the license of a Center of winter sports named Filipenko in Khanty-Mansiysk, according to “Sport-Express”.
The reason was the ban on the shooting range in the city.
“The refusal of the employees of Regardie to extend permission for the possession and use of weapons at the shooting range of the biathlon center in Khanty-Mansiysk is associated with the compliance with the requirements of the current legislation in the field of arms trafficking. These requirements virtually prohibit the use of the shooting range within city limits, and shooting is an integral part of biathlon “, – explained in Department.
It is noted that a similar problem has faced all the biathlon centers in Russia, located in the city. In addition to Khanty-Mansiysk, it also sports facilities in the Tyumen region, Izhevsk and Krasnoyarsk.
A winter Olympic game in Beijing is not far off.
The head of the district Department of Regardie noted that the actions of the Agency staff focus on compliance with legislation in the area of arms trafficking.