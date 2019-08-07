The largest shopping network in the US will not give up weapons because of the tragedy with the shooting (PHOTO)

Loading...

The American Corporation Walmart, which owns the largest United States chain of Department stores, does not intend to abandon the sale of arms and ammunition, in spite of the weekend mass executions of people in the cities of El Paso (TX) and Dayton (Ohio). This was stated on Monday, a company spokesman Randy Hargrove.

“The rules did not change”, – he said. Hargrove said that Walmart “has always been strict rules on the sale of firearms,” writes USA Today. As he explained, it’s assumed, in particular, conduct more thorough checks on buyers, rather than prescribe the US Federal government.

In recent days, several public organizations have issued appeals to Walmart to restrict the sale of firearms and ammunition. According to the founder of the Guns Down America Igor Volsky, Walmart is “the largest arms dealer in the world.”

The reason for the criticism of the Department store chain was took place last weekend in the US for several tragedies with the shooting, which killed dozens of people, reports TASS.

Saturday as a result of slaughter in one of Walmart stores in the shopping center in the city of El Paso 22 people were killed and another 24 were wounded. And a few days earlier two men were shot and killed at a Walmart store in Southaven (Mississippi).

In the night of Sunday, the fire was opened in downtown Dayton. In the end, killed nine people, injured 27. Another seven people were injured overnight when shooting in one of the parks in Chicago (Illinois). And in California at the festival Gilroy Garlic killed three people and 15 were injured.

In recent decades, Walmart has introduced a number of restrictions on the sale of arms and ammunition. In the early 1990-ies from sale almost disappeared pistols, which became possible only be purchased in Alaska. From 2015 halted the implementation of several modifications of rifles, including semi-automatic AR-15 as well as a device to increase the rate of weapons and extended clips.

In March 2018 at Walmart said about raising the age restrictions on the sale of firearms and ammunition to 21 years. This decision took the company a few weeks after the school shooting in Parkland (Florida), in which were killed 17 people.