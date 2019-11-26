The largest theft in Europe: in Dresden made jewelry to 1 billion euros from the Museum who often visited Putin when he worked in East Germany (PHOTOS)

In Dresden unidentified robbers broke into the Museum “Green vault” in Dresden castle, which houses the largest collection of treasures in Europe, and made jewelry in the amount of one billion euros.

To enter the building of the Saxon Treasury, criminals have set fire to the transformer in the catacombs under the bridge of Augustus the Strong, leaving without electricity for several major museums in the city centre. After this a few people about five in the morning climbed in through the corner window of the Museum without setting off any alarms. Them the room with the treasure they stole diamonds and other valuables, reports Deutsche Welle.

As noted by Bild, a victim of group of malefactors there were only decoration, not a vase, painting or other larger items.

Police at a press conference said that the two robbers got into the lens of the surveillance camera.

As reported by the German Agency, the most valuable exhibit – 41-carat “Dresden green diamond”, was not abducted as it is now on exhibition in the new York Metropolitan Museum of art. However, it is not reported what became of the other most valuable exhibits – the white Saxon diamond 48 carat and one-of-a-kind sapphire of 648 carat, which was given to Peter First.

By the way, the Museum “Green vault” was repeatedly visited by Vladimir Putin when he was President of Russia, and when I was still a regular officer of the Soviet secret police. As recalled Keeper of the Museum “Green Vault” Jutta Drops, Putin “not once came to us when he worked there.” A graduate of the Moscow Higher school of the KGB major Putin was stationed in Dresden in the representation of the KGB in East Germany.

“The green vault” – the former treasure of the Saxon elector Augustus the strong, which is operated as a Museum since 1724.

The Museum houses about 3 thousand exhibits of gold, silver, precious stones, articles of ivory and other precious materials. Its name he received because of the fact that before in one of the halls housed the columns, painted in malachite green.

Treasure suffered serious damage during the Second world war and was taken to Moscow as a war trophy. Germany got the collection back only in 1958. For a long time the exhibits housed in the Museum of fine arts Albertinum in Dresden. “The green vault” opened doors to visitors after reconstruction in 2006.