The largest trade Union of Bolivia gave a day to restore order in the country (PHOTOS)

The Bolivian workers ‘ Union (BDP) said that if the authorities do not restore the constitutional order and peace during the day, he will begin an indefinite strike. This was announced on Tuesday, the Secretary of the largest trade Union of Bolivia Juan Carlos Huarachi, perelaet TASS.

“All political and social leaders who provoked this chaos in the country, we give 24 hours to restore constitutional order, public peace and unity of the Bolivian people. Otherwise, the BDP announced an indefinite strike to mobilize their supporters in La Paz” he said on television.

According to the Secretary of the Union, Bolivia does not deserve life in chaos.

In Bolivia, the October 20 presidential elections were held. According to the Supreme electoral Tribunal, the victory was won by Evo Morales. His main rival Carlos Mesa stated that he did not recognize the victory of the opponent in the first round. After the announcement of the voting results, the supporters of Mesa organized a protest.

The army, the opposition and trade unions demanded Morales to resign. On 10 November he said that he was leaving the post of President, describing the situation as a coup. His example was followed by Vice-President álvaro garcía Liner, as well as several Ministers and several parliamentarians.

On Tuesday, Morales arrived in Mexico, which authorities on 11 November decided to grant him political asylum on humanitarian grounds.