The last day for filling the questionnaire for the lottery green card: experienced advice
Online registration for participation in the lottery green card DV-2021 opened October 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM Eastern daylight time (EDT) and will continue until tomorrow before 12:00 on 5 November 2019 Eastern standard time (EST). Recall that you need to do — please note, there are innovations!
ForumDaily published detailed instructions for completing the questionnaire has already been translated into Russian language. Here you can see the original in English on the website of the US state Department.
Until 30 September of the following year, you can check lottery results green card DV-2020 — it can be done only on the official website of the lottery. ForumDaily wrote, the citizens of which countries have won the most green cards in 2020. If you didn’t win or plan to participate for the first time in the lottery DV-2021, manual ForumDaily for you.
We also gathered all the information you need to know the applicants on a lottery Green Card.
How to know if you can participate in the lottery
There are only two main conditions that are required to conform to all participants:
- to be born in a country participating in the lottery (this includes all post-Soviet countries and Israel);
- to have completed secondary education or 2 years work experience within the last 5 years with a degree that requires 2 years of professional training. If you have no secondary education (i.e. you have not graduated from high school), you can prove experience, we talked about how to do it correctly.
Documentary proof of education or work experience does not have to be attached to the registration application, however, they will need to show the consular officer during the interview for an immigrant visa. If you are not able to prove the existence of education or work experience, your application will be disqualified even after winning.
- Important: work in the field of production of marijuana, the use of “grass” or even the recognition that the immigrant tried it at least once in their life, and can permanently close doors for him in the United States.
- In our material you can learn about the 10 most common mistakes when applying for participation in the lottery green card.
- ForumDaily also wrote answers to the most frequent questions that arise when participating in the Green Card lottery.
How to fill out a questionnaire
This is the main stage of participation in the lottery, so it should be approached very carefully and accurately. To fill in the questionnaire will be from October 3 to November 6, 2018.
You can complete a questionnaire only on the website: www.dvlottery.state.gov. Please note that the website was expanding .gov, as sometimes scammers will set up fake web sites with the extension .net .com and other.
Remember that participation in the lottery is free. You don’t have to pay either for registration or for filling out the questionnaire, nor for anything else until until you win. Also strongly recommended not to use the services of intermediaries: the questionnaire is a simple, affordable even for people with a minimum level of English, filling takes about 20 minutes.
As soon as you start to fill in the questionnaire, you will have exactly 1 hourto enter all the information. If you are late you will have to start over.
You are required to include in a questionnaire of their current spouses, even if not living together, and children up to 21 years. In addition, each spouse can fill out a form separately. Thus the odds of winning the family will increase. Read more about how to specify relatives in the questionnaire, read the material ForumDaily.
IMPORTANT. In 2019 in the United States introduced a new rule for filing documents for participation in the lottery green card. Each applicant must specify the number, series and validity date of your passport. This innovation has puzzled many residents of the former USSR countries, as the cost of the document is often not affordable to the middle class. Read more at this link.
Also from June 1 2019 applicants who take part in the lottery will be required to provide access to social networks that they used in the last 5 years preceding the submission of the application. We are not talking about logins and passwords, immigration agents ask you to provide them with just links to the account or user name.
Experienced advice
The edition of “Country” has studied numerous forums, which correspond to potential immigrants. There is one of the frequently asked questions associated with countries where the person was born, lives now and who is involved. To clarify these points.
The column “country of birth”: if the person was born in the Ukraine before the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is necessary to write the modern name of the country — Ukraine.
Regarding the column: “the country, which involved” — is the country where the person was born. It can also be the country of birth of husband/wife or a parent.
If a citizen of Ukraine, born in Russia, then in this column you specify of the Russian Federation. If a person born on the territory of Ukraine, but received the citizenship of Poland and permanently live there, this field specifies the Ukraine.
“The country in which you live now” is a country in which the person is physically (and where will be the interview in the us office).
Potential immigrants often ask each other, what city / town of birth to indicate if the settlement has changed its name. For example, in Kirovograd or onward. Response: specify both names with a hyphen.
Now in the Ukrainian passports to specify the scope of birth of a citizen, not a city, if not the regional center (example: Kharkiv oblast, not the city Izyum). Note that when filling out the questionnaire on the green card you need to specify the name of the city — Raisins.
Translate names to English users recommend with the Ukrainian language. However, holders of a green card say that the translation from Russian (for example, Konstantinovka) also suits the Americans.
How to write your name
The name you specify in the spelling of the passport.
If you have more force on the date of registration of e-application form passports (e.g. different nationalities), you can choose writing from any of them. If one of them or a few writing coincides with the birth certificate – use it and not others.
If you do not have a valid passport, but there are one or more expired, use the spelling from any of them. If one of them or a few writing coincides with the birth certificate – use it and not others.
If you have no passports, no active nor expired, use the spelling on the birth certificate, or marriage, if they are in Latin.
How to prepare the right photo
Photo for the questionnaire must be made within 6 months before submitting the application form and show how you look right now. Detailed description of photo requirements can be found in our material. In addition, you can customize your photo to the desired proportions.
IMPORTANT: After you fill out the form and click Submit (“Send”), you should receive a notice that will contain a confirmation number. His need to keep – without it you won’t recognize, won a green card or not.
It is important not to miss your chance because of pesky little things — mistakes in the questionnaire or the wrong photo. Pictures when checking the questionnaires are given HUGE attention. Like it check the photos and why you need to strictly follow the instructions, read the material ForumDaily.
How to know the results
The only way: may 5, 2020 September 30, 2021, using your confirmation number, you will be able to check the application status on the website: www.dvlottery.state.gov.
No email or other mail, the state Department would not send it. The only electronic message you can get from the US state Department is a reminder of the need to check your status after the lottery. Moreover, the official Agency will never ask you to do money transfers. Be especially careful if you have applied through an intermediary.
Important! Keep your confirmation number until September 30, 2021 in case of more notifications.
Answers to most popular questions about the raffle can be found at the link.
The drawing of green cards surrounded by a huge number of myths. To avoid becoming hostage to a wrong understanding of the situation, you should learn about these myths and their debunking.
If you won the Green Card: next steps
ForumDaily previously published step-by-step manual for those who won the Green Card. Here are the key points that you will have to do.
On the website of the Consular Electronic Application Center you need to fill out an immigration visa application form form DS-260. It is filled in English. The questionnaire should specify the personal data, family status, provide information about the place of work, school, the criminal records.
The necessary documents that need to be collected before the interview: full list is here. All documents which are not in English must be accompanied by a certified translation. No notarisation or apostille is not required.
Medical examination to pass only in special certified centers, the addresses of which can be found on the website. The price of this procedure — an average of $215 each family member planning to immigrate (in different countries the price may differ by $10-15), and separately paid vaccination. Read more about this in our material.
Interview. You will need originals and translations into English of all documents, medical examination results and the invitation for an interview. On the spot at the Embassy, you need to pay the application fee for each family member. But that’s not a guarantee that coveted visa to the United States in your hands. An interview is not less important stage than the preparation of documents or a medical examination. The main purpose of an interview is to make sure applied precisely the people who came to the interview, to remove fingerprints and compare them with the database to see the results of medical examination and check of all documents.
What awaits on the border of the United States those who win a Green Card, you can learn from the story of a Kazakh Ruslana, who won a green card in 2017 and told that he had to go to the moment of justification in the United States.
The huge popularity of lotteries leads to the fact that she wants to use the crooks to steal money or data wanting to move to the US people. How not to fall for scams when participating in the lottery, read here.
After arriving in the United States
In addition to thousands of questions that immediately stand in front of the new residents of the United States, we should not forget about the paperwork. As already mentioned ForumDaily, is to make some basic documents: to apply for a Bank card, social security number and American identity.
The US government provides no tickets, no flats, no monetary assistance to applicants who have received visas through the DV program. If you are applying for immigrant visa, DV-lottery, you need to prove that you will not become a recipient of social assistance (public charge) in the United States. As such evidence can act as your own funds and liabilities on your support in the United States (Affidavit of Support, Form I-134) from a relative or friend residing in the United States of America, and/or a job offer from a U.S. employer.
You won a green card and, therefore, should be aware of the rights and responsibilities of its holder. Your actions as a permanent resident can affect your ability to obtain future U.S. citizenship. And it should always be remembered. Read more in our material. Worth to see and most common misconceptions and mistakes that won the lottery.
If you didn’t win a green card
Do not despair. Not all those who are lucky, may eventually go through the entire process and get a green card. So you can later check your results again, the data are subject to change. To check, you must enter your confirmation number issued after the registration in the lottery. If the page that is opened you see a letter with a bar code and its data — you win! However, to obtain the coveted green card, you need to go through several stages. Read more about them in special material ForumDaily.
If you are in doubt about any details or have any questions, be sure to read our detailed material, which is fully based on official data: the Green Card lottery in questions and answers.