The last foreign operator sells Russian SSJ100 aircraft (PHOTO)

Loading...

Mexican airline Interjet is looking for buyers of Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft (SSJ100). The intention to get rid of Russian aircraft “Vedomosti” told the sources close to the Ministry of transport and the Corporation “Sukhoi Civil aircraft” (SCAC).

Interjet is the last foreign airline operating this type of vessel, and the second largest operator of SSJ after “Aeroflot”.Although two of the interlocutor of “sheets” I assure you that Interjet wants to sell all 22 existing aircraft, while others claim that one plane was damaged at the airport, put on spare parts and can not be restored.

The reason for this decision is a heavy financial status of Interjet, which after the collapse of the peso and a rise in price of kerosene in 2016-2017 start to lose to other carriers and stopped paying for parts like the GSS, and the manufacturer of engines for aircraft Powerjet. In the end, Interjet put some aircraft into storage and took off their spare parts for continued airworthiness other side of the Park. According to the service flightradar24, only six out of the Park SSJ100 Interjet flights continue. Seven do not fly more than a year, five are in the autumn of 2018, three – December 2018 – January 2019 and the last in March of 2019.

Close to the Russian company man says to buy aircraft from the Mexicans can both Russian and foreign airline and a leasing company. The other two are sure to interest, they can only Russian companies, especially leasing. Interjet planes got it for $23.5 million apiece at the market price of about $29 million, but now the company would like to get for the liners at the $16-17 million is Theoretically the lowest price that would allow us to offer liners to airlines at favorable lease rates, but it is possible that each plane will have to spend several million dollars to restore airworthiness.

It is reported that the question of purchase of aircraft studied the State transport leasing company (gtlk), however it is said that it is not ready to evaluate the possibility of such a transaction. If these vessels will buy a Russian leasing company, the second lease period they can start to put abroad, as cheap secondary machines greatly undermine the production of new SSJ100. On the other hand, are now discussing new tools to support the aviation industry ensures that the demand for these ships in Russia without prejudice to the production of GSS.

Russian airlines operate 102 SSJ100, Sukhoi plans to produce this year, about 20 aircraft, about orders from abroad is not reported. At the end of the 2018 flight of seven SSJ100 stopped their only European operator – Irish Cityjet, explaining that due to the long waiting parts Russian planes flew too low.

In 2018, an ambitious Russian project, which was to become the competitor of world leaders Boeing and Airbus, even criticized the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. She stated that it is not suitable for regional transportation, “standing at the side” in “Aeroflot” and not sold abroad.