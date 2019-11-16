The last Saab in history sold at auction
Bilweb auction house announced the sale of Saab 9-3 Aero Turbo4 2014 release, officially considered the last car assembled under the brand Saab. For the Swedish sedan paid 465 000 SEK.
The mileage of the sedan is only 70 kilometers. The car was used for the crash test, but due to difficulties with financing not spent. In the end the car five years stood in the shop of the plant in Trollhättan.
Latest Saab 9-3 Aero Turbo4 equipped with two-liter gasoline turbo engine capacity of 220 horsepower. The engine is mated to six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Company Saab went bankrupt in 2011, and two years later the firm was bought by Swedish-Chinese holding NEVS. For two years, was released 420 sedan Saab 9-3, after which the airline company Saab AB has revoked the permission to use the trademark due to financial difficulties of the new owner.
In the summer of 2019, the consortium NEVS with the new investors launched the production model of Chinese NEVS 93 in Tianjin. In fact, it’s the same Saab 9-3 sedan, but fitted with electric propulsion.