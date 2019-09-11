The last time England lost a qualifying match world Cup and European championship 10 years ago the national team of Ukraine
England
On the eve of the England team reckless in the qualifying match of Euro 2020 shot the national team of Kosovo 5:3.
Thus, the team “Three lions” unbeaten in the qualifying matches for the European and world Championships for 10 years.
Last time unlucky for the British became “Dnepr-arena”, where in October 2009 the Ukraine national team under the direction of Alexei Mikhailichenko with a minimum score (1:0, Sergey Nazarenko) defeated England in qualifiers in the 2010 world Cup.
England are unbeaten in five qualifying rounds – it is a series of 42 games (33 wins and 9 draws).
A chance to break this series of British is the national team of Czech Republic, which is 11 October, will take wards Gareth Southgate.
England heads the group And, after having four of the games 100%-th result. The Czechs are lagging behind on 3 points, having played one game more.