‘The last writer of the Soviet era, the last exile’: died Eduard Limonov
Writer and politician Eduard Limonov died at the age of 77 years, writes “RBC”.
Died politician and writer Eduard Limonov. This was reported by RBC of its assistant Dmitry Sidorenko. According to him, it happened today, March 17. The cause of death he did not elaborate.
On the death of Limonov also in his Facebook said the Deputy Sergei Shargunov.
“This, unfortunately, happened about a half hour ago in the hospital in Moscow. He was on the phone, talking with him can be charged. Remained sane and clear mind,” — said Shargunov TASS.
My last post on Facebook Limonov made on March 13. In it he said that he had signed a contract for the publication of his new book, “the old Man travelling”.
Writer Dmitry Bykov in conversation with RBC described Limonov as complex, gorgeous and “that awful man”.
“In the early years this was a brilliant writer. His novel “This is me — Eddie” was absolutely wonderful. I with him a bit. I thought it was not the smartest person in the world, but very talented” — told RBC about Limonov, the writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya.
Writer Sergei Lukyanenko called Limonov iconic figure in all senses: literary, social and political. “By and large this is the last writer of the Soviet era, the past, the emigration, the struggle with the Soviet authorities and then the political struggle in Russia. Probably with his death finally ends the era of Soviet literature”, — said Lukyanenko RBC.
Limonov, his real surname Savenko, born 22 Feb 1943 in Dzerzhinsk, Gorky region (now Nizhny Novgorod oblast). He spent his childhood in Kharkov. From childhood he was fond of poetry, and then began to try himself in prose, and journalism. From 1967 to 1974 he lived in Moscow, then emigrated to the United States. As he himself explained, to leave the country had refused to cooperate with the KGB. The Soviet authorities deprived Limonov citizenship.
In new York, Limonov worked as a proofreader in the newspaper “New Russian word”, says Wikipedia. After some time, began to write critical articles against capitalism. New stories Limonov refused to print in 1974 in the USSR, reprinted his stories about the frustrations of life in America. For this he was dismissed from emigre publications and forced to do different works. For several years in the USA Lemon was replaced by 13 different specialties and places of work.
In 1976 he wrote the novel “This is me — Eddie” who refused to print in America due to graphic descriptions of homosexual scenes and because of the criticism of the United States. The Russian version of the book was not very popular. The only edition in the French language earned him the reputation of the book has been translated into 15 languages. Continued to be published predominantly in Europe, in France, where he published collections of his stories and poems. In 1980 he moved to France, after 7 years became a citizen of this country. He continued to publish in exile and French editions.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Limonov returned to Russia and received the citizenship, the country began to publish his novels, collections of short stories, political articles and essays. In 1994, Limonov was one of the founders of the National Bolshevik party, which in 2005 by the decision of the court was abolished, in 2007, recognized as extremist and its activities were banned. He was the author and editor of the party newspaper “pineapple”, and in 2006 became one of the founders of the coalition “Other Russia”. In July 2010, Limonov has led party “the Other Russia”, but in January 2011 the Ministry of justice denied the party registration.
