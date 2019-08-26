The late Carrie Fisher will appear in new Star wars
J. J. Abrams said that Carrie Fisher “destined” to appear in the upcoming “Star wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”, although she died long before the shooting. At the conference D23 Disney Director explained that the reason for this decision was the “mysterious note” from the actress.
Although Carrie Fisher died almost three years ago, footage shot for “the force awakens” in 2015, will allow its heroine Princess Leia to appear in the new “Star wars”. The actress mentioned Abrams in the note on the back of memoirs of 2016, thanking him for what he “suffered” her twice during their collaboration. However, at the time of publication of the book under the supervision of the Director Fisher has only worked once, so he concluded that it was “fate” that they will have any way to interact again in the future.
Abrams noted that when the team realized that there were good shots with the actress, they decided to use in “Star wars: Episode IX”. Because of this, to let go of the deceased Carrie Fisher is even harder, because she’s still alive to her colleagues in the film and her presence in it, the Director believes is very important.