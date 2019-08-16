The late performer “The Prodigy” left the native 7.3 million pounds of debt
It turned out that the late singer of the legendary band “The Prodigy” Keith flint, who took his own life in March this year, in the last days before his death amassed 7.3 million pounds of debt and wanted to sell his mansion.
According to the publication “The Sun”, immediately after death, as the musician was estimated at 11.6 million pounds. But it is the financiers do not understand it closely. According to official data, after the settlement of the reports on the state of flint, it was reduced to a total of 4.3 million pounds.
It became known that over the last two years for performances with the band “The Prodigy” he earned not as much as expected. For concerts, the singer received only $ 1.8 million, while its debt exceeds this amount significantly.
Only the company of a musician “De Bohun Inns Limited”, which was decorated for his pub “The Leather Bottle” in Essex, has accumulated a debt of 500 thousand pounds sterling.
Native flint was stunned and the news that a few days before the suicide, the musician put up for sale his mansion in Essex. Who knows, maybe millions of debt and are the reason that he decided to commit suicide?
However, the whale was reported earlier that you never tried to save money on something or to save.
— I’m not hoarding. I’m all cash now, — said the musician in an interview in 2015.
We will remind, on March 4, 2019 Keith flint, was found dead in his mansion. The body was found by a friend of the musician. The musician passed away at the age of 49 years. Later toxicology reports showed the presence in the body of the whale of cocaine, alcohol and codeine. Earlier, the chief cause of suicide was considered parting with his sweetheart – model and DJ from Japan Mayumi Kai.