The launch of the manned spacecraft SpaceX: live in Russia
May 30 at 15:22 Eastern time will re-attempt of launch of manned spacecraft of SpaceX to the ISS from the United States — an event that the American space industry waited for almost 10 years. The first attempt was may 27, but then the launch was prevented by weather. Due to weather conditions the start had to cancel a few minutes before the start.
The Falcon 9 rocket rises from the launch pad in Florida. The rocket will orbit a manned spacecraft SpaceX Crew Dragon. Pilots astronauts will 49-year-old Robert Behnken and 53-year-old Douglas Hurley.
The launch of the plans to personally visit the President of the United States Donald trump, while the General audience will witness the launch of the only live. Such decision was accepted in connection with pandemie coronavirus. NASA decided not to let the audience not to expose them to the risk of infection. Themselves, the astronauts completed two weeks of quarantine for the purposes of safety of personnel of the ISS.
The plan in 12 minutes after launch the Crew Dragon to orbit, separates from the carrier rocket Falcon 9 will continue movement to the ISS while the first stage of Falcon 9 back on Earth.
If all goes according to plan, June 1, around 14:00 the ship will dock with the International space station when astronauts will open hatches and enter the ISS, where it is estimated there will be from 30 to 110 days.
If during startup something goes wrong, the crew can immediately initiate emergency separation from rocket — in this case, the Crew Dragon will detach the capsule with the astronauts, which then parachutes will land in one of the defined zones in the Atlantic ocean, where the crew is evacuated.
Stream prepare for the launch and the actual launch is available with commentary in Russian.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- May 27 at approximately 16:30 in new York was scheduled manned flight of SpaceX to the ISS from the United States — an event that the American space industry waited for almost 10 years. But due to weather conditions the start had to cancel a few minutes before the start.
- Twitter users did not miss the opportunity to make fun of Elon Musk. Some were particularly amused by the fact that the astronauts were clad in the most ordinary-looking boots. There were a lot of jokes in the spirit of “I’m in such mushrooms go”.
