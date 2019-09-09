The law on postponement Brexit, approved by Queen Elizabeth II, came into force (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Monday came into force the law on postponement Brexit, passed by the British Parliament last week. He also received the Royal assent of Queen Elizabeth II. This was announced by the speaker of the house of lords Peter Fowler, read before the members of the unelected upper house of Parliament list of bills approved by the monarch.

The new law is designed to prevent so-called “hard” Brexit, which threatens the British economy long-term negative consequences, reports TASS. The law obliges the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the EU for a continuance Brexit for 3 months (until 31 January 2020), if London and Brussels reach a deal on the terms of future cooperation by 19 October.

The government of Johnson, opposes delaying talks with the EU, tried, but could not prevent the adoption of the act, as amended by the opposition parties with the support of some members of the ruling Conservative party. With Johnson until the last moment was an opportunity not to submit this bill to the monarch for signature and thus to avoid its adoption. However, the UK government refused to take this step, which would strengthen the political crisis.

However, the Prime Minister promised that under any circumstances will not ask Brussels for a continuance and will ensure that the country left the community no later than 31 October. Some of his statements British political analysts have interpreted as a willingness to break the law and do not follow the instructions of the Parliament, for which the Prime Minister could face court and even jail time. While on Sunday the sources of the newspaper The Daily Telegraph in the government said that the government can circumvent the law and completely legal ways. For this Johnson will have to convince Brussels that he must not agree to a delay Brexit, standing on the side of the British government and not of Parliament.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament thrice rejects draft agreement on the terms Brexit made by Brussels and the government of Prime Minister Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April or may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse. After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister went to Boris Johnson, who promised to carry out Brexit without a deal if Brussels does not agree with the requirements of London.