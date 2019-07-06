The lawyers of johnny Depp subpoenaed Elon musk

Lawyers Hollywood celebrities johnny Depp subpoenaed the engineer Elon musk.

Адвокаты Джонни Деппа вызвали в суд Илона Маска

He needs to testify about the beating of ex-wife Depp actress amber heard in may 2016, reported the Daily Mail.

According to the lawyers, they have evidence that Musk saw the face heard during the so-called beating of the woman.

“We hope that Musk will testify in court about the bruises and cascading on the body heard that she probably drew,” said the lawyer Depp Adam Waldman.

