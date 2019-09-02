The lead singer of The band The Hardkiss first showed parents

| September 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The front-woman of the band the Hardkiss Yulia Sanin, who recently showed how it looked at the age of eight, now for the first time published a picture of their parents, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

On his page in Instagram singer has shared a photo with her family, which publicly congratulated the anniversary of the wedding.

“30 years together. Mom and dad, congratulations. Thanks for the guide in life” — signed picture of Julia.

Fans of the stars also joined in the congratulations and noted that Sanin is very similar to the mother.

“Julia — you are just like your mother! Similar as two drops Thank you parents for such a beautiful daughter! Parents congratulations!”, “You look just like your mother,” “Julia’s mom is very similar! And dad looks so young, class! Congratulations! Great love, joy and happiness!” — wrote in the comments of the supporters of the singer.

