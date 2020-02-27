The leader of Bayern, Lewandowski received a fracture of the knee joint

Лидер "Баварии" Левандовски получил перелом коленного сустава

After the match at Stamford bridge Robert (right) had no clue about serious injury

The striker of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski received a fracture of the thigh bone in his left knee, according to the official website of the club.

31-year-old pole was screened at the Munich clinic after returning from London.

Injury Robert was in the match 1/8 finals of the Champions League against Chelsea (3:0).

The next 10 days Lewandowski will hold in the plaster. It is assumed that the total recovery will take about a month.

The striker will miss important matches against Schalke and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and the Champions League return match, which will be held on March 18 in Munich.

