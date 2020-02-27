The leader of Bayern, Lewandowski received a fracture of the knee joint
After the match at Stamford bridge Robert (right) had no clue about serious injury
The striker of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski received a fracture of the thigh bone in his left knee, according to the official website of the club.
31-year-old pole was screened at the Munich clinic after returning from London.
Injury Robert was in the match 1/8 finals of the Champions League against Chelsea (3:0).
The next 10 days Lewandowski will hold in the plaster. It is assumed that the total recovery will take about a month.
The striker will miss important matches against Schalke and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and the Champions League return match, which will be held on March 18 in Munich.