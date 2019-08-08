The leader of fighters “DNR” Pushilin was given a new nickname
The leader of fighters “DNR” Denis Pushilin recently has significantly gained weight. Through this he quickly came up with a new nickname.
About it on Twitter said the blogger under the nickname “the Fascists of the Donetsk”.
According to him, for the eyes Pushilin called the “Mandatum”. In the comments beneath the post about the nickname of the leader “DNR” began an active discussion. Earlier Pushilin also called “P*NIS Pushilin”.
Denis Pushilin
Earlier, the wife of the leader of “DNR” Denis Pushilin appeared in public with a handbag from the Gucci, which costs almost three thousand euros. It fairly angered users, who harshly criticized the controversial family.
