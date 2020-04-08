The leader of Liverpool admits that Liverpool may not get the title of champion of the English Premier League
Sadio Mane
Forward “Liverpool” Sadio mane gave his opinion about the possible early end of the season in the English Premier League because of the pandemic coronavirus.
“I want to win matches and get the title. But in this situation, no matter what happens, I understand. Yes, Liverpool can be difficult if the club will receive a trophy, but now the world is even more difficult. Many have permanently lost their families, and survive the much more difficult”, – quotes the Senegalese TalkSPORT.
“Yes, the title of the Premier League is my dream, and I want to win it this year. If I can’t, I understand. I hope that in this case Liverpool will win next season,” expressed the conviction Manet.
Note that at the time of a stop of the championship Liverpool were leading the table, ahead of nearest rival by 25 points.
For registration of the first ever club Champions of the Premier League “Liverpool” is sufficient to score 6 points in the remaining 9 matches.