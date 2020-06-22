The leader of Liverpool in the Liverpool Derby has ignored the campaign against racism and rushed to the attack after the whistle (video)
Sadio Mane
In the match of the 30th round of the English Premier League in Liverpool on “Goodison Park” was the Liverpool Derby, where Everton and Liverpool in mediocre match goals scored – 0:0.
The funniest episode happened even before the starting whistle of the referee Mike Dean.
Hearing the whistle of Dean, the players of both teams got down on one knee as a sign of racial inequality.
However, one of the leaders of the “red” Sadio mane, apparently, was so motivated that I forgot about this promotion and made riboside to the attack by kneeling players, “Everton”.
It looked pretty funny.
We will add that of their last eight meetings of these teams on the field, “butterscotch”, 7 draws and only one match ended with the score 1:0. It is noteworthy that the author of this goal was the Senegalese, who scored the winning goal in the 94th minute.