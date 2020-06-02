The leader of Manchester city can go into “Manchester United”
Raheem sterling can next season to become a partner of Victor lindelefa
Key player Manchester city Raheem sterling may be in the camp of rivals “Manchester United”, informs The Independent.
23-year-old attacking midfielder of the England team can go to this step, if the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) does not satisfy the appeal of the bulls for the decision of the independent Court of audit of the clubs of UEFA (CFCB), delete “Teams” for the next two seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22) from participation in the competition.
The publication also does not exclude transfers transfers in real Madrid. However, financial instability caused by a coronavirus pandemic, can not let the “Royal” the club to implement this plan. At that time, as the club from old Trafford at the end of last week took a loan of 140 million pounds.
According to preliminary information, the red devils can use these tools for a successful summer transfer campaign.