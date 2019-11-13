The leader of Manchester city has been suspended and fined for racist joke in social networks to address teammate (photo)
The best player Manchester city last season, Bernardo Silva was punished for jokes about teammate Benjamin Mendy, reports the BBC.
Bernardo Silva
25-year-old Portuguese disqualified Federation of football of England (FA) for one match and pay a fine in the amount of 50 thousand pounds for publicly in his “Twitter” meme.
In the left part of the picture was depicted a dark-skinned defender of the bulls Mendy in childhood. To the right was the logo of the Spanish confectionery company Conguitos, which is a chocolate man.
Meme Silva was accompanied by the following caption – “Guess who?”.
Bernard later deleted the post and posted this message: “In our days we can’t even joke with each other… Well, you guys…”.
It is noteworthy that Mendy himself appreciated the joke and commented on originally published MEM: “1:0 in your favor”.
Benjamin Mendy
However, the joke was not appreciated in FA.
This season, Silva took part in 17 games in the IPU. On account of his 5 goals, one of which the Portuguese has scored in gate of “Liverpool” (1:3) and 3 assists.