The leader of Manchester city was indignant that the English Premier League there are no black coaches
Raheem Sterling
Winger “Manchester city” and England’s Raheem sterling has spoken out about the racism in the world and also protested that the clubs of the English Premier League no black coaches.
“I always remember the football coaching staff that we have seen in the clubs. I will present you with the perfect. This is Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole. All had great careers, they all played for England. At the same time they themselves received their coaching license to coach at the highest level, but among them two members who have not received any opportunities to try their hand, and the two blacks (the last two, approx. LB.ua)”, – quotes the words of Rahima Daily Mail.
“In the Premier League of about 500 players, and a third of them blacks, and we don’t imagine ourselves in that hierarchy, can not imagine myself in the coaching staff. There are not many people with whom we can communicate and talk. And I think that these protests, which are ongoing, all is well, we just speak out. The time has come when we need to talk, to be able to trigger a debate to really start to implement changes,” with confidence sterling said.
Recall that in the ranking of the most expensive at the moment players in the world compiled by the International centre for sports studies (CIES Football Observatory), 25-year-old Rahim continues to hold second place, its market value is 194,7 million euros.
Add that to last year, the club in the Premier League – Brighton was led by a black coach, it was Chris Houghton.