The leader of Muse, Matthew Bellamy married his sweetheart Elle Evans
Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and model Elle Evans got engaged in December 2017 and August 10, officially became husband and wife.
The wedding ceremony was held overlooking the Pacific ocean in Malibu. The first frame of celebration the couple shared on their pages on Instagram.
reads the caption under a picture in which the bride and groom walk down the aisle to loud applause of the guests.
The network got the first picture of the bride and groom, as well as a four-tier wedding cake, which Elle and Matthew cut closer to the night.
Recall the relationship with actress and model Elle Evans musician Matthew Bellamy began in 2015 and unveiled at the Cannes film festival. It happened a few months after his breakup with actress Kate Hudson. Along with Hudson, they lived 4 years and are the parents of a boy named Bingham, who was born in 2011.
