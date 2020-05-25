The leader of RB Leipzig have repeated the cutest record of the Bundesliga
His performance of Timo Werner put on his knees Floriana Mullerian
In the match of the 27th round of the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig away rastroil “Mainz” – 5:0.
A hat-trick in the bulls scored the leader of the attack Timo Werner.
Given the fact that the match of the first round Timo beat “Karnavalnaya” 3 ball (then RB Leipzig have won 8:0), player of the German national team set a historic achievement. He became the first player in this century who managed to make a hat-trick in both matches of the season in the Bundesliga against the same opponent.
To Werner’s record-breaking achievement is solely owned by ex-striker Leverkusen’s Ulf Kirsten. In the 1998/1999 season he suffered from Borussia Monchengladbach. We will add that in a match against “Mainz” Timo set a personal record for the season in the Bundesliga, scoring 24 goals. Previously, his best achievement was 21st goal of the season 2016/2017.