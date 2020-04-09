The leader of Shakhtar’s attacks expressed a desire to go to Santos (video)
Junior Moraes
33-year-old striker of Shakhtar Donetsk Junior Moraes has expressed interest to play in the Brazilian League.
“It’s true that I want to return to Santos. I miss playing in Brazil,” said Moraes in an interview with Esporte Interativo.
Recall that the Junior is a graduate of “Santos”, for which he played from 2006 to 2009.
This season, the naturalized Ukrainian has played for Shakhtar 20 matches in which he scored 18 goals and gave six assists.
Moraes contract with Shakhtar runs until the end of 2021.