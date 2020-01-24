The leader of the American neo-Nazis fled to Russia and from there coordinated crimes in the United States
46-year-old American Rinaldo Nazzaro — a neo-Nazi with the experience. To promote on the Internet, including in the messenger Telegram, he used the alias “Norman Speer” and “Roman wolf”. In 2018 Nazzaro created The Base (“Basis”) — one of the most dangerous paramilitary organizations, which operated until recently in the United States. As found by BBC, around the same time Nazzaro with his wife, a Russian citizen, moved from new York to Saint Petersburg.
Now, The Base organization closely involved in the FBI: seven of its alleged members arrested and charged with various crimes, including conspiracy to murder.
Find Nazzaro
The FBI describes The Base as “racially motivated paramilitary extremist group” that “seeks to overthrow the United States government to provoke a race war and establish etnogosudarstvo for the white race”.
The Base recruited participants via the Internet. Communication took place in a protected messengers. Then they went to a kind of military training.
The video in the Telegram channel in The Base seen dozens of professionally equipped men with machine guns shooting cardboard targets in the woods, satisfied with torchlight processions, burning US flags. The venue of these events was not specified.
The real name of the leader of the organization long remained unknown. However, on 24 January, the Guardian said that his name was Rinaldo Nazzaro. Bi-bi-si the results of its own investigation came to the same conclusion.
Messengers Nazzaro called himself “Norman spear,” but the avatar used his real photo.
The same man — sometimes with beard, sometimes without, are shown in the photos, which were published by the wife of Rinaldo Nazzaro and her relatives in the Russian social networks. On one of the images Nazzaro sealed with his Russian family, in the center of the table — a bottle of vodka and a herring under a fur coat.
Wife, Nazarro — Russian woman. In 2008, she moved to new York and at one time, according to her resume, worked at the Bank JPMorgan Chase. In 2012 she married Nazarro, the couple brought two children.
From time to time a woman happens to be in the U.S. she recently published in “Vkontakte” photo overlooking new York Bay, providing it with a comment about “comfort”.
This photo of Bi-bi-si has been able to establish an apartment in the U.S., which was registered Nazzaro and maybe now living with his mother and stepfather. At the same address, was the Base Global that in 2018 bought a plot of agricultural land in Washington state.
Before moving to Russia Nazzaro led the company Omega Solutions International, stated in the records of the commercial registry of new York. On its website, the company offered the service “a network of professionals in the field of security” with skills in psychological operations, intelligence, counter-terrorism and the fight against rebel groups.
“Our staff has worked with various government and military agencies, including during military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan,” claimed on the website. Bi-bi-si failed to find out whether Nazzaro went hot.
The address of registration of the company bi-Bi-si found only a mailbox. But in the registers provided that the company continues to pay the premiums.
Tar lane
In St. Petersburg Rinaldo Nazzaro gave private English lessons, ads posted online. Specified in the phone number belongs to his wife, but she did not respond to calls and text messages Bi-bi-si.
In 2019, after the move, Nazzaro visited the annual exhibition “Integrated safety and security” in Moscow on VDNH. According to the website of the exhibition, it was organized by order of the government of Russia and aimed “for a demonstration of the results of government policy and achievements in the field of security of the country, its population and territory.”
On the guest list — officials, diplomats, employees of the Russian defense enterprises, research institutes and private companies in the field of security.
On one of the public video collection Nazzaro goes in a compartment in Cheboksary — the mother-in-law Rinaldo. He is dressed in a black t-shirt with image of Vladimir Putin and the Russia, absolute power (“Russia, absolute power”); exactly the same are sold in the underground passages of Moscow.
In 2018, the wife Nazzaro bought an apartment in elite residential complex “house by the town hall” Tar alley of Saint-Petersburg within 200 meters from the building where located 13 committees of the city administration. Now the apartments there are 18 million rubles. From this apartment Nazzaro was able to coordinate the work of The Base.
In social networks, “Norman Speer” has published the materials of the British neo-Nazi organization “National action” (National Action), which in the UK is prohibited. Now 11 members of the group convicted of extremism and another four are under trial.
“Norman Speer” admired “al Qaeda” is banned in Russia and other countries as a terrorist organization, whose name translates from Arabic as “the Base”, that is exactly the same as The Base.
At the end of 2019, the FBI prevented the attempted murder of a married couple antifascists and their children. Arrested were three men — they were all alleged members of The Base.
During the interrogation, in January of this year, they said that the leader of the group taught them to communicate in code words. And that using this cipher, they reported to the leader on the preparation of the crime. The murder of anti-fascists was scheduled for Feb.
The leader of The Base advised them not to take public responsibility for the crime because “the signal is so clear, and will accelerate the [start racial war]”.
After the recent arrest of members of The Base “Roman wolf” (aka “Norman spear”, aka Rinaldo Nazzaro) stated in the Telegram-channel group: “We unabashedly continue their fight for survival.”
