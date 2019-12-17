The leader of the Arsenal was annoyed with his replacement in the match of the Premier League against Manchester city (video)
Mesut Ozil (far right)
Yesterday in London as part of the 17th round of the English Premier League, Arsenal humiliating lost to Manchester city 0:3.
All goals champion scored another before half – time, scored a double days Kevin bruyne and Raheem sterling.
Note that the interim coach of Arsenal’s Freddie Ljungberg was unhappy with the performance of one of their leaders of Mesut Ozil and on 59-th minute replaced the German 19-year-old Emile Smith-Rowe.
In turn, this step is very annoyed coach Mesut, who did not try to hide his disappointment.
In the eyes of the bench, Arsenal the champion of the 2014 world threw up their gloves and hit him in the leg.
To confess the shot was excellent. We add that the “gunners” is in the 9th place in the standings of the Premier League, behind leaders Liverpool on 27 points.