The leader of the attack Manchester city have damaged his meniscus and was out for a long time
Sergio Aguero
Father striker “Manchester city” Sergio Aguero, Leonel Castillo Affairs spoke about the complexity of the injury of the son, which he received in the match of the 30th round of the championship of England against “Burnley” (5:0).
“Recently spoke with Sergio – quoted del Castillo “Sport-Express”. – He already had a knee problem last week, before the match. Sergio trauma of the meniscus. In the coming days, doctors will evaluate what happened to him, but on Thursday-Friday it needs to fly to Barcelona for surgery, as in 2018, when he received a similar knee injury”.
We will add that next two matches will be very difficult for the bulls. First, the team of Josep Guardiola will travel to West London where they will play against Chelsea – it will happen the day after tomorrow.
A July 2 city will host Liverpool in a match that can determine the official winner of the current campaign of the Premier League.
And no Argentine striker greatly reduces the firepower of the MC. The loss of Aguero will certainly have an impact for the bulls in the Champions League, where they have the return match of 1/8 final against real Madrid.