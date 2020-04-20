The leader of the attack, Tottenham began their service in the marine corps
Son Heung-Min is still in mufti
Forward of the London “Tottenham” son Heung-Min started to serve in the army of South Korea, taking advantage of the quarantine for pandemic coronavirus, reports the Daily Mail.
27-year-old will engage in a training camp of the marine corps on the island of Jeju, which has already arrived for training.
In accordance with the laws of South Korea, every male up to 28 years must pass military service, which lasts 21 months.
Note that in 2018, the Dream as the captain of the “Golden” team of his country at the Asian games, were exempt from compulsory military service. But it only delayed the “sentence”, and this year he will have to undergo a truncated 3-week fees.
During this time, he expects March to 30 kilometers, and also the firing of weapons.
Korean in the current season of the English Premier League has played for the spurs ‘ 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and making 9 assists.