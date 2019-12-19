The leader of the Dutch national team – rival of Ukraine for Euro 2020 likely will miss the tournament due to injury
Memphis Depay
The leader of Lyon and Netherlands Memphis Depay could miss the rest of the season because of an injury received in the match of the 18th round of the championship of France against Stade Rennais FC(0:1).
Dutch football player was replaced at half-time.
He was diagnosed with suspected damage to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. Note that the rehabilitation from such injuries usually lasts at least six months.
Confirmed this information and the sporting Director of Olympique Lyonnais Juninho, who admitted that Depay really left for a long time.
“We expect that the trauma of Memphis will be pretty serious. She probably won’t let him spend the rest of the season. He is our captain, and I am sad for him” – quoted by Juninho Goal.com.
Note, this season Memphis has held for the “weavers” of the 18 matches in which he scored 14 goals and gave 2 assists.
Injury Depay can become a significant loss for opponents of the Ukrainian team at the finals of Euro 2020. Because Depay was the real leader of the attack of the Netherlands in the qualifying tournament, scoring 6 goals and giving 8 assists.