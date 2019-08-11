The leader of the famous British band Muse married top model: the wedding video
On Saturday, August 10, the leader of a famous British band Muse, Matt Bellamy married American top model Elle Evans. They met more than four years. In December of 2017 got engaged and now were married.
29-year-old bride chose a white wedding dress from Martina Liana. 41-year-old groom was in a light suit and tie. The wedding ceremony took place under the open sky. Many roses were woven arch, under which Matt and Elle took the oath of fidelity.
Evans began her career in 2010. Striking blonde first appeared in advertising for the Chinese market. In 2013, Elle starred in the acclaimed video for the song Blurred Lines performed by Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams. Together with her then debuted and Emily Ratajkowski. The clip attracted over 200 million views on YouTube. Elle and Emily become celebrities.
Evans was invited to appear in TV shows and movies. In 2015, she received a role in the Comedy “Scouts vs. zombies”.
For Elle’s first marriage. Children she does not. But Matt has son Bingham Bellamy. On July 9 the boy was eight years old. His mother is Hollywood star Kate Hudson (“fool’s Gold”). The actress and the leader of the Muse was in a relationship from mid-2010 to December 2014. In April 2011, three months before the birth of her son, Matt and Kate announced their engagement, but before marriage it did not come. However, they maintain friendly relations. Bellamy is actively involved in the education of Bingham.
To Hudson he had a long affair with an Italian psychologist of Gaia Polloni. It lasted for nine years. The couple broke up in 2009, never marrying.
Metaboli already eight Studio and two live albums. The band also 38 singles and 52 music video. The group has won many prestigious music awards, including two Grammy awards, two Brit Awards, five MTV Europe awards. Worldwide their CDs sold over 20 million copies.
