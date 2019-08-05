The leader of the gang tried to escape from jail under the guise of his daughter: dressed and wearing a…
A curious incident occurred in a prison in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. 42-year-old leader of a gang of drug dealers Claudino da Silva, tried to escape from prison under the guise of his 19-year-old daughter, who came to visit him.
Claudino dressed in girly things — bra, tight jeans and pink t-shirt with a stylized image of the image of the cartoon character Minnie mouse and wore a wig, glasses and silicone mask. According to the Sun, the guards did not immediately uncovered the fraud. They became suspicious because Claudino was too nervous and moved too embarrassing for women. And detained him already almost at the exit.
The girl who had to stay in jail in place of his father, the police believe his accomplice.
Da Silva, sentenced to nearly 74 years in prison in 2013 has already escaped from prison through the sewers. However, it was soon detained and transferred to prison more strict regime.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter