The leader of the “Manchester United” bought the dog for 15 thousand pounds to defend himself from fans
September 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Midfielder “Manchester United” Paul Pogba bought a dog for 15 thousand pounds, reports The Sun.
According to the source, the French midfielder decided to buy from a specialist company Chaperone K9 Rottweiler to ensure that he protected him from some fans who are showing him aggression.
We will remind, the club has strengthened security measures after a few weeks after before the football base of “Manchester United” in Carrington appears Pogba Out.
It is noted that Chaperone K9 supplied dogs partners Pogba on the team Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones.