The leader of the midfield Chelsea the entire match for the UEFA super Cup played in a t-shirt with the wrong name (photo)

| August 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Лидер полузащиты "Челси" весь матч за Суперкубок УЕФА отыграл в футболке с неправильной фамилией (фото)

Jorginho
In the match for the UEFA super Cup between English “Liverpool” and “Chelsea” (2:2, penalty 5:4), many drew attention to “a new” player “Chelsea” under the name Georgina.

Looking at all found out an old friend – Italian Jorginho.

The thing is that the employees of the London club incorrectly struck the midfielder’s name on the form – instead of Jorginho 27-year-old wore on the back the name Jorghino.

That, however, did not prevent Jorginho to score twice in the match in extra time the Italian missed a penalty and equalized (2:2), and in the penalty shoot-out also clearly realized his attempt.

