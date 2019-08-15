The leader of the midfield Chelsea the entire match for the UEFA super Cup played in a t-shirt with the wrong name (photo)
Jorginho
In the match for the UEFA super Cup between English “Liverpool” and “Chelsea” (2:2, penalty 5:4), many drew attention to “a new” player “Chelsea” under the name Georgina.
Looking at all found out an old friend – Italian Jorginho.
The thing is that the employees of the London club incorrectly struck the midfielder’s name on the form – instead of Jorginho 27-year-old wore on the back the name Jorghino.
That, however, did not prevent Jorginho to score twice in the match in extra time the Italian missed a penalty and equalized (2:2), and in the penalty shoot-out also clearly realized his attempt.
