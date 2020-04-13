The leader of the midfield of Barcelona has compared himself to a sack of potatoes
Ivan Rakitic
Midfielder “Barcelona” and the national team of Croatia Ivan Rakitic shared his thoughts about the departure from the Catalan club, which had long been saying.
This 32-year-old Vice-champion of the 2018 FIFA world said that would not be a bargaining chip in the transfer of the campaign “blaugranas”.
“I’m not a sack of potatoes, which can do everything. Most importantly, I want to play where I love and respect and need me and where happy is my family. If it’s here, it’s all good, and if not, then I’ll decide where to continue his career”, – quotes the Croat lequipe.fr.
We add that the contract Rakitic with Barcelona expires in 2021.
Only for Spanish Ivan spent 299 matches in which he scored 34 goals and made 41 assist.