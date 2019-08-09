The leader of the movement against slavery ‘Alternative’ Oleg Melnikov went missing in Syria (PHOTO)

Loading...

In Syria, the disappeared leader of the public movement against slavery “Alternative” Oleg Melnikov. The defender stopped communicating after together with the conductors went into the Syrian province of Idlib Great. This was reported by RBC his assistant Maxim Vaganov.

According to him, the head of the “Alternative” went to the border regions of Idlib on the night of 7 August. The next day at 09:00 from the coordinator of the “Alternative” schedule was to be held a session with Melnikov and his team, however, none of the last relationship did not work out. They did not leave the relationship and standby time: sessions were also scheduled for 12:00 and 15:00.

Assistant Melnikov added that under the rules established within the “Alternatives”, after three missed sessions when the group formally notifies about the loss of volunteers.

In the last month “Alternative” works in the middle East, in particular in the business of rescuing people from Russia and the CIS from family slavery. In addition, you have applications on search of children abducted and taken home by the men-Arabs without the consent of the mothers, said the assistant Melnikov.

According to Vaganova, in the greater Idlib was the search for children left on the territories controlled by the Syrian government. In addition to this “Alternative” dealt with the issue of ill-treatment of Syrian prisoners of war. Vaganov said that the movement acted independently of the official Damascus.

The movement “Alternative” was launched in 2011 and gained fame after his rescue slaves from brick factories of Dagestan, as well as “golanowski slaves” – 11 migrants who work for free at the grocery store on Novosibirskaya street in Moscow. In addition to those who enter the labor slavery, members of the movement to help victims of sexual exploitation and victims of “mafia beggars”. On account of the volunteers, according to them, more than 1 thousand people saved. In September 2018 Melnikov has told that “Alternative” has received an official refusal of the justice Ministry’s request to register as NGOs.

At the end of last year on Melnikov was attacked. He received three stab wounds. The unknown man asked the advocate to smoke, and then asked a few more questions. When Oleg turned to go home, the man used a knife.

Earlier, the “Alternatives” had problems with law enforcement. In February 2017, Oleg Melnikov was detained by police on suspicion of organizing illegal migration.

In addition, in 2014, Melnikov searched in the “marsh of the case” (article 212 “Participation in mass riots” and 318 “Application of violence concerning the representative of the power” the criminal code).

And in September of 2018 the social network “Vkontakte” blocked community organization “Alternative”. “We have identified suspicious transactions and discrepancies, which may be the fraud and concealment of funds. For example, in the documents there is no information about how much was paid the sum of over 1.6 million rubles for six weeks, from 28 July to 8 of September”, – reported the press service of “Vkontakte”, explaining the reasons for the decision on the lock community.

As stated by Oleg Melnikov, the lock community “will cause great impact throughout the organization”. For example, those who were enslaved, will not be able to contact the representatives of “Alternatives” through the main page that appears in SERP.

Representatives of the “Alternative” is also provided to reporters screenshots of the transaction for 3 million rubles personal funds, transferred to the organization. Income same income, data on which were published in the group.