The leader of the national team of Belgium called a “disgrace” the draw for Euro 2020
Kevin de Bruyne
Midfielder Belgium and Manchester city Kevin de Bruyne in a negative way commented on the peculiarities of the UEFA regulations, because of which national teams, including the Belgian before the start of the draw already know their opponents in the finals of Euro 2020.
In particular, the red devils know two of three opponents in the group.
“It’s a shame. To me it looks like a distortion of the tournament. Football is increasingly becoming a business,” – quoted by de Bruyne Het Laatste Nieuws.
Recall that Belgium will play in group B as a representative of the first basket.
Also in this Quartet of teams of Russia and Denmark.
Note that with the Russians, the Belgian team played in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020, and again these teams will play in one group that is bad manners.
We will add that one of his rivals in the group and knows the national team of Ukraine – a team of the Netherlands.