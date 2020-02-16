The leader of the party “the Voice” has declared nearly 13 million
As reported by the Deputy himself on his page on Facebook, an income of nearly 13 million he received for world tour.
“Personal news, which should become public, given the status of a Deputy. Finally received a fee for the “World tour”, which Okean Elzy played in 2016-2017. The company-organizer of the foreign part of the tour paid me a fee for all 24 concert, which was then held in different cities around the world,” wrote Vakarchuk.
Source of income of $ 12 million 904 thousand hryvnia 132 according NAPC listed Swiss company Amber Production AG.
We will remind, the party leader “the Voice” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is a constant vocalist and songwriter of the rock band “Okean Elzy”, created in 1994.