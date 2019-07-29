The leader of the “Rammstein” got behind the wheel of the aircraft
A musician sat in the captain’s chair and showed how the plane is. Now pepper acts in Russia.
The leader of the band Rammstein took the helm of a plane in the air. Video verification, the musician has published on his page in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
In the video you can see that the Lindemann sits in the pilot’s headphones and talking to the other pilot. Outside the window of the aircraft shows that the aircraft is high in the air.
The singer marked his post with the hashtag #Moscow. On the eve of the band Rammstein performed at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, and on 2 August will give a concert in St. Petersburg.
Netizens praised the skill of the musician, joking that he has a “backup profession.”