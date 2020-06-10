The leader of the “real” boasted supercar for 2.5 million euros (photo)
Forward “real” Karim Benzema posted a photo of his car Bugatti Chiron for 2.5 million euros.
It is noted that such a supercar produced in limited edition of 500 units. Chiron is capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and its top speed is 420 km/h.
We add that the Frenchman is not the only player – owner of this model. Exactly the same car collecting dust in the garage of the ex-player “Royal club” Cristiano Ronaldo.
Like the Portuguese, Benzema is a big fan of luxury cars. In addition to the Bugatti he owns a Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes SLR McLaren, Rolls Royce Cullinam, and several other supercars.
Or maybe it’s just capital investment. Some, like the owner of “Chelsea” Roman Abramovich, invest in art, and Karim has decided to invest in the auto industry.