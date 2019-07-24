The leader of the “Servants of the people” to embarrass and laugh journalist

Лидер «Слуги народа» оконфузился и рассмешил журналиста

The head of the party “servant of the people” Dmitry Razumkov got into an awkward situation during a conversation about the road map.

The incident happened in the program “Svoboda words” on ICTV.

It is noted that the journalist Sergey Shcherbina asked the head of the party Zelensky, whether the political power of the “road map”, a concrete plan of action.

“The road map is a road map at the moment is written, the road map is displayed in the coalition agreement, regardless of which format the coalition will be,” said Razumkov.

“So she is, or is it written?”, — again asked the reporter.

“No, look, in many ways, it is written,” — said the economist.

“Ie it is not as of now in its final form?”, — said Shcherbina.

“You are trying to manipulate” — ended the conversation Razumkov.

Watch the time 20:35 video:

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.