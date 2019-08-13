The leaders of the national team of Ukraine in Boxing is not going to the world Cup in Russia
Leading boxers of the Ukrainian national team will miss the 20-th world championship on Boxing which will take place from 7 to 21 September in Yekaterinburg. This was stated by the head of the press service of Federation of Boxing of Ukraine Oleksandr Podavalenko. Moreover, our national Federation does not intend to send Russian official delegation.
However, Podavalenko noted that if there are athletes who want to go to competitions at his own expense, then they have that right.
“Members of the national team of Ukraine, who participated in the last European games, the European Championships in Kharkiv, the guys who are first or second numbers of the national team of Ukraine, just to speak in Russia will not” — said Alexander Podavalenko.
We will remind that from April 2018 valid order of the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine (room 1554) “On the prohibition of the participation of national teams of Ukraine in sports activities on the territory of the Russian Federation”.
Despite skipping the world Championships, the Ukrainian team led by Leonid Loevski is preparing for the Olympic games in Tokyo in a very tight training and competition schedule. The main task — to gain a license to play. At the end of October our students were scheduled in Japan in the license tournament for the Olympic games, at the beginning of 2020 — European licensing tournament in may 2020 — global licensing tournament.
By the way, in Minsk medals brought Ukraine Oleksandr khyzhnyak (pictured), Viktor Vykhryst and Mykola butsenko. And at last the 2017 world Championships in Hamburg, the Ukrainian national team took just one award: now an honorary citizen of Poltava Oleksandr khyzhnyak won the “gold” in weight category to 75 kg.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter