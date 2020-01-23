The leaders of Tottenham consider training methods Mourinho “obsolete”
Jose Mourinho and alli
Among the players, “Tottenham Hotspur” growing dissatisfaction with head coach Jose Mourinho, reports The Sun.
Some of the leading players of Tottenham Hotspur FC are disappointed with the game that puts the Portuguese specialist, and training under his leadership.
In particular, players unhappy with the tactics of the game, which enforces new coach, where the preference for long transmissions.
In addition, the team class is considered obsolete and is too primitive in comparison with the work that was done under previous coach Mauricio Pochettino.
We will add that by winning yesterday match against “Norwich” (2:1) in the framework of the 24th round of the English Premier League Tottenham caught up in the standings the previous club Mourinho – “Manchester United”, which divides the 5-th place.